July 16, 1994 - October 18, 2025

Alyssa (Boser) Siebert, 31 year old resident of Duluth formerly of Pierz, passed away on Saturday, October 18 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital as the result of a Cerebral Aneurysm.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 24 at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Aaron Nett and Father Kenneth Popp concelebrating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 23 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church.

A parish prayer will be said at 4:00 P.M. followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the two young boys of Alyssa, Otto and Eike.

As one last selfless act of love and thinking of others, Alyssa was a donor giving the gift of life to someone in need.