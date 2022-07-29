Alvina L. Klocker, 98, St. Joseph

January 13, 1924 - July 28, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Abbey Church in Collegeville for Alvina L. Klocker, age 98 of St. Joseph who passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. Reverend Roger Klassen, OSB and Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the parish center in Collegeville and after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the parish center.

Alvina was born January 13, 1924 in Collegeville, Minnesota to Herman and Mary (Gretsch) Brinkman. She married Clarence J. Klocker on November 9, 1943 in Long Beach, California. Alvina has lived in Collegeville most of her life. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish and the St. Joseph Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5773 Auxiliary.

Alvina is survived by her children, Clarence, Jr. (Patt) of Sartell, Allen (Pat) of Sartell, Dennis (Cindy) of Cold Spring, Jane (Timothy) Woodbury of Maple Grove, Carol (Harvey) Pfannenstein of St. Joseph, David (Barb) of Cold Spring, Alice (Bob) Mayers of St. Cloud, Joan (Patrick) Pfannenstein of St. Joseph; 21 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and three great great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clarence; grandson, Lance Klocker; granddaughter, Dana Pfannenstein; brothers, Andrew, Edwin, Herbert and Leonard; sisters, Redelle DeZurik and Marie Goerger.

A special thanks to CentraCare Home Healthcare and Hospice for their wonderful care.