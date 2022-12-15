Alvin ‘Sweede’ Scheel, 84, Rice

September 14, 1928 - December 13, 2022

attachment-Alvin Scheel loading...

Alvin Scheel, age 94, of Rice passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 pm on Friday, December 16th at Graham United Methodist Church (2255 135th St NE, Rice). A private family funeral service will be held with private burial in the church cemetery.

Alvin Allen Scheel was born on September 14, 1928 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of John and Lillian (Foss) Scheel. He grew up on a farm in rural Rice. Alvin graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1946 and enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. He operated a portable roller rink with Ellsworth Anderson and Willie Scheel from 1946-1948. Alvin and Willie continued in partnership operating the S & S Drive-In in Little Falls and Paynesville from 1948-1951. On October 5, 1949, Alvin was united in marriage with Donna Cairns at Graham Church in rural Rice. The couple was blessed with 73 years of marriage and 4 children. They spent the majority of their life farming in rural Rice. In 1968, he worked for AJ Rudolph Implement in Rice and Fingerhut. Alvin was an insurance agent from 1964 until they sold Scheel Insurance Agency in 1990.

Alvin enjoyed helping on the farm daily, casino runs, playing cards with friends, spear and pan fishing, making homemade ice cream for family celebrations, and keeping up with the drama of the ‘Bold and The Beautiful’ until his dying day.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Donna; children: Sheryl (Clifford) Weitgenant of Rice, Karen (Steve) Hovanes of Sartell, Kevin (Ann) Scheel of Rice, and Lori (Tom) Slowinski of New Auburn, WI; grandchildren: Joel, Sarah, Kayla, Adam, Michael, Matthew, Anthony, Alex, Abbey, Sean and Shannon; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Denchfield; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: LaVern Scheel, Gladys Anderson and Arlys Larson. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.