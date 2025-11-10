June 26, 1942 - November 7, 2025

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Alto Finken, age 83 of Cold Spring, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 13, at the Church of the Holy Spirit. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Alto died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 12, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and again after 10:00 AM, Thursday, at the church.

Alto was born June 26, 1942, in St. Anthony to Aloys and Ernestine (Butkowski) Finken. He lived in the Albany area until 1959, when his family moved to St. Cloud, and Alto finished his senior year at Cathedral High School. Alto started working for St. Cloud Poultry and Egg, now known as Gold-N-Plump. In 1962, he entered the U.S. Marines, serving until 1966. After the Marines, Alto returned to St. Cloud, and in 1970, he married Diann Chromey. The couple moved to Cold Spring, where they raised their three children, and Alto continued to work for Gold-N-Plump until he retired in 2007. Alto enjoyed spending time with his family, and he was an avid deer hunter, fisherman, and he liked camping and watching wildlife. He was also very interested in photography, especially when photographing the outdoors.

Alto is survived by his children, Cory Finken, Cold Spring; Eileen (Eric) Daniels, Avon; Nicole Gill, Cold Spring; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister, Donald (Shirlie) Finken, Sauk Centre, and Gretchen (Douglas) Pierce, Zimmerman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Diann, in 2019.