Alphonse “Heidi” Bias, 94, Holdingford

October 28, 1924 – August 16, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the Life of Alphonse (Heidi) Bias, age 94, of Holdingford, will be 3:00PM, Wednesday, August 21, at The Church of all Saints-St. Hedwig. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. The Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Heidi died at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, on August 16, 2019. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Alphonse “Heidi” Bias was born in Holdingford on October 28, 1924, to Albert and Agnes (Kuklok) Bias. Alphonse graduated from Holdingford High School in 1939. He served in the United States Army from February 1945 to October 1946. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany during WW ll, serving as a medical technician. He received the Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and The Army of Occupation Medal of Germany. Alphonse farmed all his life on the family farm. He enjoyed gardening, particularly growing strawberries and raspberries, and chopping wood.

He is survived by his nephew and nieces, David Bias of Albany, Delores (Ron) Czajkowski of Avon, and Diane (Darrel) Mosel of Gaylord. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Benedict and Josephine, and sister, Mary Bias.