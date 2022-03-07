Alma V. Kozak, 91, St. Cloud

March 18, 1930 - March 3, 2022

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Alma V. Kozak, age 91, who passed away Thursday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be at a later date at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Alma was born March 18, 1930 to August and Emma (Reinke) Schulte at home in Holdingford. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and married Harry Kozak on May 4, 1957 in St. Cloud. In 1962, they moved into a house they built on a farm southeast of St. Cloud. During high school she worked at the Spaniol Hotel in downtown St. Cloud. Alma’s banking career started at Guarantee Bank which became Northwestern Bank, then Norwest Bank, and finally Wells Fargo Bank. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Alma enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, and putting puzzles together. She was quiet, neat, and kept her home tidy. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Rodney (Linda) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Amy of Duluth, Brandon (Cassie) of St. Cloud, and Travis (Becky) of St. Cloud; three great grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Gronau of Sauk Rapids. Alma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; and sister, Irene Warner.

Alma’s family would like to express thanks to CentraCare Hospice especially Carrie, Amelia and Janel, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, and Evelyn Gronau for being her caregiver this past year enabling Alma to live in her home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.