September 9, 1937 - July 31, 2025

Alma M. Sobiech, age 87, of Sartell, passed away on Thursday July 31, 2025 at Edgewood Senior Living, Sartell.

Private family services will be held with entombment at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Alma grew up in Lansing Iowa on a farm and she talked about those days fondly. In her late teens she took a job in La Crosse , WI. Seeing 2 soldier boys next to their car she approached and introduced herself. Alma married one of those soldiers, Ed Sobiech, on April 7, 1956 In Duluth, MN. Stan, the other soldier, married Alma’s sister Dorothy, they are still married today. Alma’s marriage to Ed lasted some 60 years until his death on November 25, 2016.

So many lives would be different without that interaction. She dearly loved her family and seeing her with her grandchildren was a blessing. Her generosity and loving nature will be felt for years. She enjoyed being outside, going for walks and keeping in contact with her siblings by phone. Alma worked at Ameripride uniform company for many years till her retirement.

Special thanks to management, nursing staff as well as the support staff at Edgewood assisted living in Sartell for their compassionate care. Also, Alma’s family is so incredibly thankful for Wendy Smith and her companionship and making Alma’s life better.

Alma is survived by her Son, Steve Sobiech of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Holly (special friend, Chad Kampa) of St. Cloud, Michael (Corissa) Sobiech of Elk River, and John Sobiech of St. Cloud; great-grandchildren, Isaac Duea and Isla Sobiech; and siblings, Carl (Gail) Heuer of Moline, IL, Dorothy (Stanley) Lorentzen of Pensacola, FL, and Carol (Jerome ) Fink of Lacrosse, WI.; and a niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Beulah Heuer; sisters, Ethel Stone and Patricia Fostvedt; brother, Cyril Heuer, and infant sister.

In lieu of any monetary offering please gift your favorite charity.