Alma Marie Buerman, 75, Albany

April 29, 1945 – December 3, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Alma Buerman, age 75 of Albany, will be private. Alma died at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care on December 3, 2020. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Alma was born April 29, 1945 in St. Cloud to John and Helen (Ressemann) Vogt. She married Theodore “Ted” Buerman in Richmond. The couple moved to St. Cloud for a short time and then moved to their farm south of Albany. Alma loved working with the animals and raising her children. She also loved dancing , gardening, making quilts, sewing and fishing. She worked for Betty’s Draperies in St. Cloud and then Dubow Textile. She loved her grandkids but never got to meet her grandson, Evan. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

Alma is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ted Buerman, Albany; her children, Daryl (Krista) Buerman, St. Cloud; Brian Buerman, Minneapolis; Sandra (Roger) Gertken, Avon; and Gary (Jackie) Buerman, Mora. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Eileen Blasius, Cold Spring; Ralph (Rita) Vogt, Richmond; Roger (Markell) Vogt, Aitkin; 5 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Vogt, and her brothers; Melvin Vogt, Donald Vogt and LeRoy Vogt.