February 5, 1942 - August 17, 2025

Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M on Monday, August 25, 2025, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN for Allen Carl Carlson, age 83 of St. Cloud, MN. He passed away at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital in St. Cloud, MN on August 17, 2025. Pastor Zach Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Allen “Al” was born on February 5, in St. George Township, Benton County, Minnesota the son of Carl and Lily (Lynn) Carlson. He attended schools in Foley, MN and graduated from Foley High School with the class of 1960. He worked various odd jobs for a few years before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1964. He served his country Stateside at Fort Hood Texas where he drove military brass around. He was Honorably Discharged on January 27, 1966, having attained the rank of Specialist 4.

After returning to Minnesota, he went to work at the Sartell Paper Mill and lived in St. Cloud. On August 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rosann Janku at Gustavus Adolphus Church in Foley, MN. They have lived in St. Cloud since that time. Two children were born to this union. Allen continued to work at the Sartell Paper Mill until his retirement in 2001. He then worked different odd jobs fixing lawn mowers, helping at Central Landscaping Supply.

He enjoyed small engine repair, hunting and fishing, camping, woodworking, time with the grandkids, traveling, and in his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball.

He was a past member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and present member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He was also a member of American Legion Silver Star Post #428, and Moose Lodge 1400 both of Waite Park, MN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Dorothy.

He is survived by; his wife, Rosann of St. Cloud; two children, Chad (Tammy) and Brenda (Glen) Schmitt both of St. Cloud, MN; six grandchildren, Dylan (Michaela), and Morgan Carlson, and Nicholas (Ashlan) Schmitt, Matthew, Andrew and Benjamin Schmitt; two sisters, Louella (Gerald) Solt, and Gloria Fouquette; two brothers, Clifford Carlson and Randy (Laurie) Carlson; other relatives and many friends.