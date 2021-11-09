Allegiant Flights from St. Cloud to Florida Returning December

ST. CLOUD -- If the looming colder weather already has you looking forward to a warm winter getaway, the regular flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida are returning in about a month.

Allegiant Airlines will once again be offering twice-weekly flights from December through March.

The first flight out of St. Cloud is scheduled for Wednesday, December 15th, with regular flights the rest of December on Wednesdays and Saturdays. A one-way ticket there ranges in price from $70 up to $248. A ticket for the return flight ranges from $70 to $184.

For the months of January, February and March the flight dates switch to Thursdays and Sundays. Flights there range from $70 to $214, with return tickets ranging from $70 to $198.

Right now, Allegiant lists the last flight to Punta Gorda from St. Cloud on Sunday, April 3rd.

Get our free mobile app

Allegiant Airlines has been offering flights between the two cities since November of 2017.

Punta Gorda, Florida is just to the north of Fort Myers on the gulf coast.

If a trip to the desert southwest is more your style, the frequency of the flights between St. Cloud and Mesa, Arizona will be increasing in the coming months as well.

For the month of November, Allegiant has eight round trip flights scheduled, there are seven fights in December, with nine in January, 12 in February, 20 in March, and 12 in April.

Direct flights between St. Cloud and Mesa, Arizona have been available since the fall of 2012. Mesa is just to the east of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota