Alice L. Stellmach, 90, Sartell

November 20, 1929 - May 2, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake a later date for Alice L. Stellmach, age 90, who passed away Saturday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and private burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Alice was born November 20, 1929 in Carson, ND to Clarence & Catherine (Macho) Zieske. She married Benedict Stellmach on January 18, 1949 in Montana. Alice lived in the Rice area all of her life and was a homemaker and also a cook at Country Manor. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, Annunciation Christian Mothers, and Rice American Legion Post #473 Auxiliary. Alice enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, dancing, bowling and watching rodeos. She was a friendly person who was always smiling and laughing. Alice was very proud of her family.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Helen Mickelson of St. Cloud, Robert (Caroline) of Elm Tree, TX, William, Dennis of Olympia, WA, Diane (Ron) Wasaner of Westmorland, TN, Steven (Jeanette) of Rice, David (Cindy) of Milaca, Danny (Betty) of Foley and Michelle (Bert) Tice of Hubbard, IA; brother and sister, William Zieske of Sunnyside, WA and Sharon Alexander of Arizona; 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benedict on November 24, 2006; a grandson; and brothers and sisters.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Country Manor for the wonderful care Alice received.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.