Alice L. Johnson, 66, Waite Park

December 20, 1950 - March 8, 2017

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, MN for Alice Louise Johnson age 66 of Waite Park, MN who died on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Dennis Backer of St. Luke’s Catholic Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater, MN from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the services at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home.

Alice was born on December 20, 1950 in Brainerd, MN the daughter of Alton H. and Dorothy L. (Tugwell) Johnson. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School. Through the years she has lived in Clearwater, St. Cloud and Waite Park areas. She was employed at Fingerhut for 27 years and most recently at Cash Wise in Waite Park and Coborn’s Long Term Care Pharmacy. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater.

She loved reading, crocheting, knitting, sewing and all crafts, photography and old barns.

Alice was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Amy Johnson in 2013; her parents, Alton in 2004 and Dorothy in 2012, many aunts, uncles and cousins.