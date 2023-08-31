Alfred Rantasha, 91, St. Cloud

November 10, 1931 - August 16, 2023

Alfred Rantasha, 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in hospice care. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall, 1044 County Road 4, St. Cloud, at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 16th. The service will also be live-streamed on Zoom.

Al was born November 10, 1931 in Crosby, MN to Frank and Mary Rantasha. He graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School in 1949. He served in the US Air Force from 1949 to 1953. He married Ida Johnson in 1953 in Crosby, MN and they moved to Sturgeon Bay, WI for him to work as an electrician’s helper building LST ships. While living there, they had a daughter, Tonny. When the contract ended they moved to St. Cloud and then were divorced.

Al began studying the Bible and he dedicated his life to Jehovah God and was baptized on December 8, 1957, becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Al married Joyce Dykhuizen in 1962 in St. Cloud, MN and they had 4 children – Sandra, Diane, Mark, and Timothy.

Al was employed at the VA Medical Center starting in 1955, first as a nursing assistant, then in escort service, and when he retired in 1996 he was working as the volunteer service coordinator.

After retiring from the VA, he worked part time for 6 years for GreenView as a custodian at the Highway 10 rest stop.

Al enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling on the train, reading the newspaper, listening to music, and watching TV –especially news programs. But most of all he enjoyed visiting with people and sharing the wonderful hope that the Bible teaches about God’s Kingdom ruling over the earth in the very near future and making the entire earth into a paradise.

Al is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Tonny Heideman, Mexico, Sandra (Bunmi) Famodu, Woodbury, Diane (John) Townsend, St. Cloud, Mark (Angie) Rantasha, Alexandria, and Timothy, St. Cloud; his grandchildren, Christopher (Molly) Heideman, Curtis Heideman, and Temi, Ladi, and Tayo Famodu; plus other relatives and friends.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Frank (Taimi) Rantasha; and his sister and brother-in-law Goldie (John) Decent.

Al’s family appreciates the kind and caring staff of Building 49-1 for their care of Al for the past 5 months.