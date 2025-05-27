Alfred Michael Lanners, 94, St. Cloud formerly of Little Rock

December 13, 1930 - May 26, 2025

Alfred Lanners, 94 year old resident of Little Rock passed away May 26 at the VA Care Center in St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 30 at 11:00 A.M. at St., Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 29 and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday, May 30 at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M on Thursday at the church.

Alfred M. Lanners was born on December 13, 1930 in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota to the late William and Margaret (Bach) Lanners. He attended grade school in St. Leo, Minnesota and graduated from Clarkfield High School with the class of 1948. Alfred served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 until his discharge in 1954. Alfred was stationed in Fort Story, at Virginia Beach and Fort Eustis, Newport News, Virginia and in Germany. During his time in the military, Alfred worked and drove the Duck Boats. He worked in the insurance field for one year. Alfred met the love of his life, Gladys while she was working as waitress. The couple married six months later on October 17, 1959. Gladys and Alfred moved to Clear Lake, SD for one year and then moved to the farm by Little Rock where they made their home and raised their ten children. Alfred farmed near Little Rock for many years. Alfred attended the GI School for Agriculture when he moved to Morrison County. The Lanners family received the following awards: The Morrison County Farm Family of the Year in 1983 and the Soil and Water Conservation Farmer of the year. Alfred was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Michael’s Church Trustee, Buckman School Board, Pierz School Board, Buckman Bus Committee and was a board member of the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation. The last four years, Alfred has been a resident of the St. Cloud VA, where he enjoyed visiting with staff and residents. He also enjoyed the field trips the VA staff would take him on. Alfred enjoyed playing cards with his family and his card group, spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Nancy) Lanners of Little Rock, Roger (Julie) Lanners of Royalton, Bill (Deb) Lanners of Plymouth, Bob (Lori) Lanners of Royalton, Shirley (Rick) Herold of Buckman, Ron (Sandy) Lanners of Buckman, Lois (Dean) Virnig of Sartell, Alan (Vicki) Lanners of Little Rock, Karen (Joe) Novotny of Foley; siblings, Dorothy Oldakowski of Buckman, Joe Lanners of Buckman, sister,Edna Lanners of Shakopee, Walter (Diane) Lanners of Canby, Cletus (Lorraine) Lanners of Marshall and Joyce (Ray) Citterman of Ivanhoe; 22 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret; wife, Gladys in 2013; son, Michael in 2002; siblings, Lawrence (Jane) Lanners, Lorraine (Harry) Hofmeister, Bob Oldakowski, Gloria Lanners and Ruth (Vince) Caron.