Alfred “AL” Gross, 87, Little Falls

January 14, 1932 - April 22, 2019

Alfred “AL” Gross, 87 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, April 22 at the St. Benedict Senior Community in St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30 AM on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held on May 6 at 9:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The military rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Little Falls VFW Post #1112.

Alfred Gross was born on January 14, 1932 to the late Alfred and Carolyn (Veith) Gross in Lastrup, MN. He attended school in Little Falls. He was drafted into the United States Army on February 25, 1953 in St. Paul. He served his Country during the Korean War. Al was honorably discharge on February 9, 1955. He returned to Little Falls and worked various jobs in sheet metal and road construction. Al was united in marriage to Bernadine M. Fafara on September 3, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. The couple made their home in Little Falls. He worked for the Unites States Postal Service for 33 years. Al also drove charter buses for Andy’s and Palmer Bus companies and school buses for 50 plus years in Little Falls. He enjoyed his grandchildren and attending their many activities and taking rides in the fall with Bernadine and enjoying the many colors. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, 3rd degree with the Knights of Columbus, Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Little Falls VFW Post #1112.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bernadine of St.Cloud; daughter, Michelle (Steve) Berg of Crystal; son, Kevin (Kris) Gross of Sartell; grandchildren, Matthew Berg, McKenna Gross and Carsen Gross.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Carolyn Gross and step father, Roland Martin; father and mother in law, Mathew and Rose (Stoltman) Fafara.