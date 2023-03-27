Alex Miller, 25, Albany

September 20, 1997 – March 24, 2023

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Alex Miller, of Albany will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 1st at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Alex was surrounded by loved ones when he passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital at the young age of 25, after a short battle fighting cancer. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Friday and after 10:00 AM Saturday at the Seven Dolors gathering space. Parish prayers will be at 3:45 PM, Friday in the gathering space.

Arrangements are being made by the Miller Carlin Funeral Home.

Alex was born on September 20, 1997. He grew up in Albany and graduated from the Albany High School in 2016. He was working at the University of St. Benedicts, Munsinger Gardens and Good Will. He was gifted with impeccable manners. Alex was one of the most polite people, even when he was being treated at the hospital. He had a personality that was bigger than life and was gentle, compassionate and outgoing. Alex had great passion for sports, including hunting, even shooting a 10 point buck when deer hunting. His favorite color was camo. He also enjoyed fishing, football (he was a huge Vikings Fan) and WWE; his favorite wrestler was John Cena. Alex loved road trips, especially the trips he took out west to Denver with his father, Greg.

Alex is survived by his father, Greg Miller, Albany; his brothers, Justin (Brienna) Miller, Thornton, CO; Skyler Miller, Meire Grove; special aunt, Lori (Tim) Nierenhausen, Albany; uncles, Jeff Miller, Albany, and Tom Miller, Orlando, FL. He also leaves behind a special cousin, Heather Nierenhausen, and a nephew, Easton Miller.

Alex is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Ruth Miller.

The family would like to thank the Coborn’s Cancer Center and the staff of St. Cloud Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Special Olympics.