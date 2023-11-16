Aldi Grocery Store Opens in Sartell Thursday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Aldi officially opens in Sartell on Thursday.

The grocery store says they will have a ribbon cutting at 8:20 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a 'golden ticket' that could be worth up to $100. They will also do a $500 gift card giveaway this weekend.

The Sartell Aldi store is located at 32752 River Oaks Lane.

This is the second Aldi store in the St. Cloud Metro area. Aldi now has 77 stores in Minnesota.

