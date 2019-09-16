Albin “Al” Bosn, 86, Platte Lake

February 27, 1933 - September 13, 2019

Albin “Al” Bosn, 86 year-old resident of Platte Lake, MN died Friday, September 13 at his home with his family by his side. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 27 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, Bull Dog Lake, MN, with Father Greg Poser officiating. A gathering time will be held from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Albin Simon Bosn was born In Brainard, NE on February 27, 1933 to Simon and Mary Bosn. Al married Jean Ann Hartmann, formerly of Pierz, MN on June 2, 1962. They met in Omaha, NE where Al was teaching at Boys Town. This happy and loving marriage resulted in the birth of 3 fine sons, Greg, Dan and Chris. Al grew up in a family of 10 children and attended school at St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill, NE. He earned a BA Degree from Conception Seminary College and a MA Degree from Creighton University. Al entered the United States Air Force in 1956 and was Honorably Discharged in 1958. After his military service, Al began teaching at Boys Town for the next 35 years. Al was well liked and respected by students and staff. He taught senior English and was Chairman of the English Department. He was President of the Teachers Association and was voted Teacher of the Year by his students.

Al retired in 1995 and he moved with Jean to Platte Lake. They enjoyed a good view of the lake and beautiful sunsets. He was an active member of the Platte Lake Property Owners Association, Richardson Area Lions Club and Holy Family Catholic Church. Al also served on the Roosevelt Township Board and was a past member of the Knights of Columbus.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jean Bosn; sons, Greg (Teresa) Bosn; Dan (Kelly) Bosn, Chris (Cheyanne) Bosn; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelsey) Bosn, Samantha Bosn, Serena Schubert, Sierra Schubert, Tim Bosn, Brian Bosn, Andy Bosn, Caden Bosn and Carter Bosn; siblings, Jean Lucero, Don Bosn, Roz Gallagher, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Mary Bosn; siblings, Margaret Cook, Dorothy Blomstrom, Marion Harty, Theresa Jefferies, George Bosn and Ray Bosn.

In lieu of flower memorials, the family would prefer donations to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, PO Box 55071 #15530, Boston MA 02205-5071, ecaware.org, or to any charity of your choice.