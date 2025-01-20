Alberta A. Wicktor, 94, Princeton

September 7, 1930 - January 18, 2025

Alberta Ann (Pewsey) Wicktor, age 94 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Sterling Pointe Assisted Living in Princeton. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Officiant will be Pastor Webber. Interment will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Santiago.

Alberta was born to Wayne and Alma (Aschenbrenner) Pewsey on September 7, 1930, Lansing Township, ND. She grew up in Calvin, ND, on a wheat farm near the Canadian border. After high school, she attended UND and graduated in 1952. She went on to teach Physical Education in four towns throughout Minnesota, the last of which was Princeton, where she met and married Herbert Wicktor on August 18, 1956. They went on to raise their five daughters on Herbert's family farm until 1966, when they were forced to sell due to the development of Sherburne Wildlife Refuge. They settled south of Princeton. Alberta worked at Princeton Medical Clinic and Fairview Northland from 1972-2001.

Alberta stayed active throughout her life, playing, coaching, and refereeing basketball, volleyball, and softball in her younger days and golfing, playing cribbage, and crafting into her 90s. She was an involved member of Bethany Lutheran Church, leading the lefse brigade, on the board of Princeton's Meals on Wheels program, and an officer for Princeton women's golf league and her homeowner's association. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to share stories with her girls about her exploits on the farm in ND, trips to the Boundary Waters, and out East. She was an avid observer of nature and birds and always had a pair of binoculars within reach.

Alberta is survived by her five daughters, Nancy (Mike) Monthei of Minnetonka, Lisa (Dale McLaen) Wicktor of St. Paul, Darcee (Tad) Larsen of Princeton, Laurel (Rex) McKenney of Princeton, and Lynda (Mike) Uhlenkott of Princeton; three grandchildren, Brett (Bridget) Monthei of Chicago, IL, Amber Monthei of Chicago, IL, and Garrett Mau of Hudson, WI; and brother, Chuck (Kwang Ja) Pewsey of Olympia, WA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Wicktor on September 15, 2009; parents, Wayne and Alma Pewsey; and brother, Wilmar Pewsey.