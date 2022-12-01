Albert “Al” Theodore Stein, 90, Waite Park

April 1, 1932 - November 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic church in St. Cloud for Albert “Al” Stein, age 90 of Waite Park who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. and Waite Park American Legion Post 428 at 6:30 p.m.

Al was born on April 1, 1932 in Richmond to Nicolas & Josephine (Miller) Stein. He married Evelyn Orcutt on May 26, 1956 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Al served our country in the United States Army in Korea. He took great pride in working at the VA Medical Center for 31 years. Al loved music and played the accordion with the bands he started, Blue Diamonds and later the Country Diamonds for over 50 years. Al was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and a life member of East Side VFW Post 4847 and Waite Park American Legion Post 428. He served on the Board of Directors for the St. Cloud Musician’s Union and was the first Vice President of AFGE for 20 years and also served as safety chairman. He enjoyed music and had a special talent to hear something and repeat it with his gifted hands. Al led by example and was a selfless and gentle man. He enjoyed going to auctions, and spending time with his family and dogs.

Survivors include his children, Audrey (Birgir) Hardee of Circle Pines, Bruce (Bev Rodenwald) of St. Cloud, Janet (Dave) Holt of St. Augusta, Dale (Janice Herzog) of Waite Park, Jeff (Diane) of Sartell, Randy (Amy Mrozik) of St. Cloud; very close friends, Donna and Mary; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn on December 20, 2007; brothers, Gilbert and Elmer; sisters, Caroline Illies, Marcella Fischer and Veronica Morin.