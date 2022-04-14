Albany Superintendent Hired To Lead Little Falls School District

LITTLE FALLS -- The Albany superintendent will be leading a new school district to start next school year.

The Little Falls school board announced last week they are hiring Greg Johnson as their next superintendent.

Get our free mobile app

School Board Chair Sharon Ballou says Johnson's collaborative approach and innovative ideas set him apart.

Mr. Johnson's past work experiences makes him an excellent candidate to lead the district going forward. His focus on academic excellence through personalized learning, commitment to build relationships, and willingness to innovate reflect the values of the Little Falls Community Schools.

Johnson has been with the Albany School District since 2014. Prior to that, he served as principal in the Sartell-St. Stephen and St. Cloud school districts.

Johnson was selected from a field of nine applicants to replace outgoing Superintendent Steve Jones.

He's expected to start his new role on July 1st.