Albany Man Sentenced for Sexually Molesting Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD -- An Albany man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail, must register as a predatory offender and be on supervised release for 10 years after pleading guilty to sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl.

Twenty-year-old Adam Wiechmann admitted to 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges after the girl reported that he touched her inappropriately while staying as a household guest.

The girl told authorities she was watching TV with her brother and Wiechmann last February when Wiechmann showed her pictures of girls on his phone who he'd had sex with, including a 14-year-old girl. The victim said she eventually went to bed.

Later, when the girl got up to get a snack, Wiechmann came out of the bedroom and sat by her on the couch. She said Wiechmann smelled like alcohol and began touching her waist and was kissing and sucking on her ear. The girl said he put his hands down her shorts and up her shirt.

The girl told Wiechmann that she was 13-years-old and that it was not okay.

Finally, the girl heard her sister cough and said she needed to go check on her. The victim reported the situation to the sister who then confronted Wiechmann and told him to leave.

As part of his sentence, Wiechmann must comply with a list of probationary requirements including avoiding mood-altering drugs, complete a sex offender program and no use of the internet without permission. He will be allowed to serve his jail sentence through work release if he is eligible.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app