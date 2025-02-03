Albany Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl has pleaded guilty just weeks after his arrest.

Authorities charged 33-year-old Dillon Wallace in April and was arrested in early January. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while he was living in Albany in the fall of 2023.

The girl told investigators Wallace raped her three separate times at his apartment.

In addition to the assault allegations, the girl also told authorities that Wallace was harassing her by calling her dozens of times and using an app to make it appear he was calling from different phone numbers.

According to the criminal complaint, Wallace is accused of calling the girl 22 times in a row on one occasion, making threats to hurt her, and making threats to get the girl in trouble with her parents.

Records show when police started investigating the incidents, Wallace abruptly moved back to Michigan.

Wallace pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between 14 and 15 years old. He'll be sentenced in May.

