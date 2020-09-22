Albany Man Hurt in Farm Accident

FREEPORT -- An Albany man was hurt in a farm accident. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a farm in Oak Township south of Freeport at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ronald Waldorf had been pinned between a pickup and a loaded silage wagon. By the time rescue crews arrived Waldorf was no longer pinned but had significant injuries to his leg.

He was taken to Melrose Hospital and then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.