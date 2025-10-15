February 2, 1953 - October 9, 2025

Alan Robert Miller, 72 years of age, fought Myelodysplastic Syndrome (a rare blood cancer) for a year before he lost the battle at St. Cloud Hospital on October 9, 2025. He graduated from Albany High School in 1971. Alan enjoyed life, working on the farm, camping, and traveling. His hobbies included fishing, boating, creating hand-carved fish, which earned ribbons at the MN State Fair, and his handmade sea kayak.

Alan is survived by his wife, Cathleen T. Miller; two sons; and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Bryan Miller and Kim (Tara) Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanore and William Miller, and his wife, Catherine M. (Schleper) Miller.

Alan requested no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned for Spring 2026.