Alan G. Mesna, 70, Sauk Rapids

March 3, 1950 – April 15, 2020

Alan George Mesna, age 70, Sauk Rapids, MN died peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Alan was born March 3, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to Leeland and Marjorie (Weidner) Mesna. He was second of six children. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1968 and then went on to Texas Christian University. He graduated in 1972 with a Choral Music Degree. Alan married Suzanne Spoden on August 19, 1972 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN.

Alan taught choral music for several years and then joined Schmitt Music Company selling pianos for 34 years, which was his passion in life. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Alan was also a member of the St. Cloud Rotary Club for 39 years. One of his greatest joys was selling raffle tickets at Summer Time By George.

Alan is survived by his wife, Suzanne, of 47 years; sons Andy (Jessica) Mesna and Aaron (Trisha) Mesna; four beloved grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Lucy and Lily; three sisters, Carole Mesna, Anne (Glenn) Pierskalla, and Lois (Keith) Troska; and two brothers, Bob (Marilyn) Mesna and Gary (Lynn) Mesna.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Marjorie Mesna.

Alan often spoke of the importance of Faith, Family and Friends.