Alan “Al” Roger Hams, 79, St. Cloud

October 10, 1943 - July 6, 2023

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud on July 17, 2023 starting at 11:00 AM for Alan “Al” Roger Hams, 79, who passed away peacefully at his home in Saint Cloud from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Duluth.

Alan was born on October 10, 1943 to Ernest and June (Melby) Hams in Great Falls, Montana. Al lived his early years in Great Falls, Mitchell, SD, Northfield, MN, and Montevideo, MN, graduating from Montevideo High School in 1961. He graduated with a B.A. in Theatre from St. Cloud State College, continuing in the master’s program. During his college years he became an accomplished guitar player, singer, actor, and director, experiencing three summers at Theatre L’Homme Dieu in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Al married Marjorie Ranta on December 17, 1966 in Duluth, MN. Al left college in 1968, one class short of his master’s degree with the draft knocking at his door, joining the Houghton Lake Summer Theatre in Michigan and acted with Ann B. Davis, Tom Kennedy, and Jackie Coogan. Moving to New York City where the draft caught up with him, Al reported to duty at Whitehall Street Induction Center and went to basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Al received notice to go to Vietnam in October 1969 and served as an Information Specialist/Combat Correspondent, receiving the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. Upon discharge from the Army, he moved to Los Angeles, California where he continued his acting and singing career.

Al & Marge returned to St. Cloud, opening Al’s Music in 1976, where he touched the lives of hundreds of aspiring musicians. Al became active in local community theatre where he directed and acted in numerous shows, also serving on the boards of The Troupe Theatre, County Stearns Theatrical Company, and the Minnesota Orchestra at St Ben’s. After Marge’s passing in November 2001, Al sold Al’s Music in March 2004.

Al married Teri LaPatka Donahue on September 1, 2007 at their home in Sauk Rapids, MN. He continued to direct and act in local community theatre as well as spending time on the Central Minnesota Arts Board and the David Swenson Foundation. In 2009, Al and Teri opened Hams Music, however Al was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and due to declining health, the music store closed in 2014. Al enjoyed music, theatre, sports, and traveling. He had the opportunity to travel to many locations in the United States and numerous countries around the world in Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, Central, and North America.

Al loved his family and friends and was proud of his service to his country, taking great joy in music and theatre, and was grateful to find not one, but two great loves to share his life.

Alan is survived by his wife, Teri; children Amanda (David) Crisalli; Gretchen (Henry) Caserotti, Kristofer (Michelle); Michael (Laura Zarougian); Sean Donahue (fiancé Mikayla Holroyd); Cullen Donahue (partner Khalil Uvero); Logan Donahue (special friend Shyla Taylor); grandchildren Sophia and Juliana Crisalli, Domiano and Harrison Caserotti; and sister Sheila McGaha.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marjorie, sister Ardis, and brother Ernest Duane.

A special thank you to the numerous family and friends who helped make this very long journey a little easier, and to the staff at the VA Adult Day Health Program and VA Caregiver Program, caregivers from Comfort Keepers, and St. Croix Hospice.