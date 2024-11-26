Al Rausch, 75, Long Prairie

June 24, 1949 - November 22, 2024

attachment-Al Rausch loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 2, 2024 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Aloysius “Al” Rausch, 75, of Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 9:30 -11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Aloysius Paul Rausch was born on June 24, 1949 to Benno and Mary Ann (Janssen) Rausch in Albany, MN, the eldest of 5 children. He was raised on a farm between Albany and Avon. He graduated from Albany High School in 1967. In 1968 he moved to Long Prairie to start a job as a small engine mechanic at Gary Schroeder Sports. He purchased the motorcycle, snowmobile portion of this business which he operated until he retired from “fixing”. In his early retirement he owned and operated Long Prairie Limo. He also worked as a parts man at Auto Value.

Al met his partner for life, Kathy Wall at the Dairy Way in 1968 in Long Prairie. The couple married in 1973. From this union came two fantastic children, Paul and Ann. They presented to him the greatest gift of his life, Gunnar Rausch, Wyatt Turner and Brody Rausch, his grandsons. They meant the world to him. Al enjoyed fishing, hunting, hockey and golf.

He is survived by his wife Kathy; son Paul (Danielle) Rausch; daughter Ann (Todd) Turner; sisters Dorothy (Al) Fry and Doris (Tom) Studniski; brothers Peter (Sue) and LeRoy (Chris) Rausch; grandsons, Gunnar and Brody Rausch and Wyatt Turner; mother and father-in law Richard and Marjorie Wall; brothers-in-law Donald (Michelle) and Jamie (Deb) Wall; sisters-in-law Carla (Chuck) Stein and Roxanne Ostendorf and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Paul and brother-in-law Larry Ostendorf.