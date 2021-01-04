Al B. Rosen, 88, St. Cloud

August 8, 1932 - December 29, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Al B. Rosen, age 88, of St. Cloud. Al passed away December 29 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Greg Sauer will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with full military honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Al was born August 8, 1932 in St. Anthony, MN to John and Mary (Rueter) Rosen. After graduating from Albany High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954 during the Korean Conflict. He served as a radio/ teletype operator on the Destroyer USS Hamilton. He married Florence Kutz on April 21, 1955. They lost their only child Ross in 1956. He worked as a District Manager for the Edison Shoe Company in both Minneapolis and Des Moines, Iowa for nearly 30 years. He retired in 1983 and moved to St. Cloud. Florence passed away in 1994. On May 1, 1999, he married Norma (Pierskalla) Dobbs at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Waite Park American Legion Post 428 and D.A.V. Al enjoyed golfing, wintering in Texas and trips to the casino.

Al is survived by his wife Norma and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Al in death were his parents, first wife Florence, son Ross, brothers John, Paul, Norbert and Peter Rosen, sisters Elizabeth Baumgartner, Marie Thell, and Monica Mayers and infant brothers Benard and Matthew.

Memorials are preferred.