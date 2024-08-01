Expansion Project Underway at MSP’s Terminal 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An expansion project at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is underway.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission has begun construction on a 168,000-square-foot expansion of Terminal 2.

It is the first of several projects planned in the coming years to accommodate increasing airline and passenger demands at the 14-gate facility.

The $263 million project will add two airline gates and increase space for passenger seating. The plans also include new restrooms and concession spaces.

Terminal 2 opened in 2002 and currently serves Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines and six other air carriers.

Terminal 2 had its busiest month ever in March serving a record nearly 712,000 passengers and supporting nearly 4,600 flights and departures. Both of those milestones were 10 percent higher than the previous records.

The Terminal 2 expansion will be completed in early 2027.

A concurrent construction project on the south end of Terminal 2 will add two more airline gates.

