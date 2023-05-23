Air Quality Alert Issued for Part of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for southern Minnesota, from 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The affected area includes the Twin Cities metropolitan area, St. Cloud, Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island.
People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality: There are people who are more likely to be affected when ozone pollution reaches an unhealthy level.
