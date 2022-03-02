Air Canada Launches New MSP Route to Montreal

MINNEAPOLIS -- Starting this summer, there will be a new direct flight from the Twin Cities to north of the border.

Air Canada announced Wednesday they will be adding a daily, year-round route between the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on June 2nd. They'll be using a 76-seat CRJ-900 aircraft.

It is part of a major network expansion for the airline.

This will be Air Canada's second destination from MSP. It is currently operating daily service to Toronto.

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Right now MSP has 195 active routes, up from 170 in 2021, but still down from 225 routes just prior to the pandemic two years ago.