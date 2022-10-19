After 6 Years, These are Now Back at St. Cloud McDonald’s

Kids can rejoice! After McDonald's announced "Adult Happy Meals" a couple of weeks ago, now, after a 6 year hiatus, they are bringing back "Boo Buckets".

Boo Buckets are a Halloween way to deliver a Happy Meal to kids instead of just the regular Happy Meal box. Plus, after they have eaten their Happy Meal, they can use the Boo Buckets as their Trick or Treating candy container. Double win-win!

This year, Halloween is expected to bring in about $11 Billion nationwide. McDonald's is just getting their involvement into the holiday. The buckets look fun, and kids would probably want to use them not just for Halloween, but it can be a sand bucket in the summer months, too.

If your kids would like one of these, or to collect all three, act fast. Because when they are gone, they are gone. Limited supply.

When they came out in 1986 I was past the trick or treating phase of my childhood. I never used any of these buckets, but they do look fun. It's more fun than the pillow case that we used as kids. But the one problem might be the size. You may need to dump into another container during the journey around St. Cloud neighborhoods then continue on with the more "cute" bucket when knocking on doors.

Trick or Treat!

