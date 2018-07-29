Adeline Pflipsen, 92, Cold Spring

April 1, 1926 - July 28, 2018

Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Adeline Pflipsen age 92, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Parish Prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church narthex. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Adeline was born in Waite Park, MN to Peter and Elizabeth (Euteneuer) Beckers. She married Marlin Pflipsen on June 6, 1944 in Tampa, FL. Adeline was a homemaker who loved her family, grandchildren and spending time at the lake. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Marlin thru South Texas, Montana and Saskatchewan.

She is survived by her children, Doug (Linda), John (Patti), Jim (Carol), Kathy (Albie) Kraemer; 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin; parents and 8 siblings.