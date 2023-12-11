Adeline Clara Svihel, 92, Richmond

March 7, 1931 - December 10, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Adeline Clara Svihel, age 92, who died peacefully Sunday surrounded by her children, at Cherrywood Assisted Living, Richmond, MN. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be Thursday, December 14th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Friday from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the church.

Adeline was born in Cold Spring, MN to John and Olive (Kellner) Maile. She married Frank P. Svihel on April 21, 1951, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Adeline was married to her loving husband Frank for 66 years and was a devoted, loving mother to their eleven children, grandmother to 35, great grandmother to 49, and great great grandmother to two. She created intricate scenes through cross stitch, beautiful quilts, and was a talented seamstress. Adeline worked at the Cold Spring Bakery for more than 40 years. She decorated cakes; wedding cakes were her specialty. Her creativity was unlimited, and she used her God given gifts to the fullest.

She is survived by her children, Jerry (Lorraine) Svihel, Kathy (Ken) Sanquist, Terri (+Randy) Fischer, Nancy (Don) Wood, Jane (Brian) Benda, Jean (Denis) Schmitz, Carol (Jeff) Hommerding, Ann (Stan) Benda, Randy (Jill) Svihel, Gail (Dale) Marleau, Shannon (Ryan) Lozon; siblings, Ida Hoffarth, Jan (Art) Hoffarth, John (Delores) Maile, MaryKay (Rich) Grabmeier; 35 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank (2017); parents, John and Olive Maile; siblings, Bernice (Ralph) Davisch, Leonard (Marguerite) Maile, Roseann (Dave) Garrison; brother-in-law, Ray Hoffarth.