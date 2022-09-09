Additions Planned for Former O’Hara’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The owner of the former O'Hara's building in north St. Cloud wants to add some space.

On Tuesday Nasir Khan on behalf of Global Center LLC will ask the St. Cloud Planning Commission to amend the Planned Unit Development for the building to allow additions to the north, east, and south sides. The additions will add about 2,150 square feet of new retail space and a 750 square foot restaurant space.

The north addition is a two-story structure replacing the existing outdoor patio of the NY Gyro restaurant.

The east addition is a two-story retail and office space going into a portion of the green space adjacent to 33rd Avenue North.

The south addition is a single story building that will be used for retail.

And, the southeast addition would be for a new restaurant intended for use as a coffee shop, which currently operates inside the existing building.

City staff is recommending any approval of the project include the requirement that the owner provide an enhanced landscaping plan including around the building foundation and the lot perimeter to be installed within one year of occupancy.