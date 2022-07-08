Additional State Troopers in Minneapolis this Summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol will significantly increase its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.

It is in response to an increase in criminal activity and street racing this past weekend.

Friday and Saturday the State Patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas of the Twin Cities, primarily Minneapolis.

The State Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on street racing.

Also, additional 911 dispatchers will be dedicated to the extra enforcement.