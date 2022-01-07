Additional Calls for Hennepin County Sheriff to Resign

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ There are more calls for the resignation of Hennepin County's sheriff who was recently convicted of drunken driving.

Five of Hennepin County's seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have joined others that have called for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign.

Authorities say Hutchinson's blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed his county-owned SUV last month in Alexandria.

Investigators say the sheriff repeatedly denied that he was behind the wheel.

County board chairman Marion Greene tweeted Thursday that Hutchinson's ``actions and subsequent comments have eroded public confidence'' in his ability to serve.