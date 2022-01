Adam Kastner, 29, Foley

February 14, 1992 - January 5, 2022

Adam Kastner, age 29 of Foley passed away January 5, 2022 at his home. Services will be at a later date.

Adam Brian Kastner was born February 14, 1992 in Mesa, Arizona to Glen and Susan (Midas) Kastner. He graduated from St. Micheal/Albertville High School, class of 2010. He worked in construction as a framer for several years. When he was younger, he enjoyed BMX racing and mixed martial arts.

He is survived by his parents, Glen and Susan Kastner, Motley, son, Aiden Kastner and many aunts, uncles and cousins.