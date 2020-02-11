ACLU Seeks to Overturn Minnesota’s Limit on Voter Assistance

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is seeking to overturn a state law that limits the number of voters that an individual can assist.

Minnesota law prevents an individual from helping more than three registered voters fill out a ballot or submit an absentee ballot.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the ACLU says the law has a disproportionate impact on refugee communities. The lawsuit names Secretary of State Steve Simon as a defendant.

Simon has urged the Legislature to repeal the limits; lawmakers are considering bills to lift the three-voter cap.