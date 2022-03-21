Accumulating Snow Expected in Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region

UNDATED -- A messy Spring Storm will begin to impact the region Monday afternoon and run through Wednesday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued for portions of northern Minnesota.

Snow will be heavy and wet in nature. The North Shore will likely see the most snowfall.

Here in central Minnesota, rain chances increase later Monday and last through Wednesday. Most locations will see around a half-inch to an inch, with lesser amounts across western Minnesota, and higher amounts in western Wisconsin.

Rain will change over to snow as the system departs with a light slushy accumulation possible.