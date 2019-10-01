Accessibility Training Program For Festival, Event Coordinators

ST. CLOUD -- Nonprofit organizations here in central Minnesota will have a chance to learn how to make their festivals and events accessible to people with disabilities.

Diane Nutting is one of the country's top consultants on the topic. She will be speaking Wednesday at the St. Cloud Public Library starting at 5:00 p.m.

She says making festivals more handicap accessible is something that impacts all of us.

Disability is the only group with open enrollment, we can all join at any time. It is a situation where 22 percent of the U.S. population identifies as having a disability and it is something that we will all encounter in our lives.

Nutting will be talking with festival and event boards, staff, and key volunteers.

In addition to her stop here in St. Cloud Wednesday, she is also in St. Paul on Tuesday and in St. Peter on October 29th.

The Minnesota Arts Board is collaborating with Minnesota Access Alliance and the Minnesota Festival Association on the topic.

Nutting says space is still available for the discussion here in St. Cloud.