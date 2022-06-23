Absentee Voting Starts Friday for Primary Election

UNDATED -- Absentee voting for the August 9th Primary Election starts Friday.

In-person voting is at two locations in Stearns County, at St. Cloud City Hall and at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. The Stearns County Administration Center downtown is no longer a voting location.

You can also apply for an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.org or by contacting the Auditor-Treasurer's office.

Local races that have a primary include:

St. Cloud Area School District

There are eight candidates running for three open seats so the field will be trimmed to the top six people who will move on to the general election.

Zachary Dorholt (I)

Natalie Ringsmuth (I)

Mike Bueckers

Theresa Carlstedt

Chantal Oechsle

Nicole Rierson

Bashire Omer

Heather Weems

St. Cloud City Council Ward 2

There are three candidates, one will be eliminated in the primary and the top two will move on to the general election.

Sandra Brakstad

Seal Dwyer

Karen A. Larson

Stearns County Commission District 3

There are seven candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.

Tina Barak

Barry Belknap

Jeff Bertram

Daniel Goebel

Kelly Guest

Watler Moorhouse

Charles Ward

Stearns County Commissioner District 4

There are three candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.

Leigh Lenzmeier (I)

Darrell Bruestle

Lana Feddema

Sherburne County Commissioner District 4

There are four candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.

Gary H. Gray

Jerome (Lefty) Kleis

Eric Meyer

Kari Watkins

Carol Lewis

Sherburne County Commissioner District 2

There are three candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.

Reanne Danielowski

Paul Fenberg

Jacob Peterson

Benton County Auditor/Treasurer

There are four candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.

Nadean Inman (I)

Christine Scherbing

Heather Bondhus

Sean Gitch