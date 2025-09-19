UNDATED (WJON News) -- Absentee voting begins Friday for the November 4th Special Election.

Some residents can vote for a new Stearns County Commissioner to fill the vacant District 4 seat, as well as a new school board member to fill a vacant District 742 seat.

Get our free mobile app

Commissioner District 4 includes the city of Waite Park and portions of the city of St. Cloud. The candidates are Amin Ali and Bob Johnson. They advanced from the August 12th special Primary Election. Leigh Lenzmeier formerly held the seat.

Gina Acevedo, Al Dahlgren, and Peter Hamerlinck are the candidates running for the school board. Bruce Hentges resigned from that seat earlier this year.

Residents who live in these districts may vote absentee in-person at the Stearns County Service Center, Election Office in Waite Park. The hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday, November 1st, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Absentee voting may also be done by mail.