Abortions In Minnesota See 2% Decline in 2018

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Statistics released by the state Department of Health show there were 9,910 abortions performed in Minnesota in 2018, a 2% decrease from the year before.

While the overall numbers declined, the number of people who traveled to Minnesota for an abortion increased by 8% over 2017, with the bulk of out-of-state residents traveling from Wisconsin.

The statistics released Monday also show that fewer teenagers and women under 20 received abortions in 2018. That number was 809, down from 841 a year before.

The vast majority of abortions were performed in a woman's first trimester.

The 2018 numbers also include abortions that resulted in an infant being born alive. There were three: In one case, the infant had anomalies incompatible with life; in another, the infant was previable; and in the third, comfort care was provided.