Aaron Michael Welle, 18, Holdingford

July 9, 2002 – March 5, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial for Aaron M. Welle, age 18 of Holdingford, will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 9 at the Church of All Saints – St. Mary’s in Holdingford. There will be a visitation held at the church from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 8, as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday. In order to accommodate large numbers, the Mass and visitation(s) will be held OUTSIDE of the church, weather permitting, using a portion of the parking lot as well as 3rd Street of Holdingford; guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or other seating arrangement if they wish to attend the Mass on Tuesday. Aaron passed away on Friday, March 5, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Aaron was born on July 9, 2002 in St. Cloud, the son of Jason Welle and Jennifer Nieland. He was raised in the Holdingford area and graduated from Holdingford High School with the class of 2020. Aaron was a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky kiddo. He was a very caring and compassionate man and a great friend who loved playing sports; he always smiled and loved his family and friends.

Aaron will always be remembered by his parents, Jason (Jenny) Welle and Jennifer Feldewerd; paternal grandma, Diane Welle; maternal grandparents, Dennis and JoAnn Nieland; brothers, Hunter and Blake Welle; step-siblings, Katlyn and Logan Minette; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, Godparents, other extended family, and numerous close friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa, Arthur Welle.