UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another candidate has jumped into the race for an open Minnesota Senate seat. Aaron Brutger has announced his candidacy for Senate District 13.

This is the seat currently held by Republican Jeff Howe of Rockville. He has announced he will not be seeking re-election later this year.

Brutger says he'll be seeking the endorsement of the Senate District 13 Republican delegates. He says his priorities are freedom, family, and financial stability for the state. In a news release, he says, "spending is at ridiculous levels. Fraud is rampant in our social programs. We are being taxed into oblivion. Extreme ideology is destroying our moral fabric."