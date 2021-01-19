A Winter Storm is Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- There is increasing potential for a storm system that may bring impactful winter weather to much of the Upper Midwest this weekend.

Specific details of the storm remain unclear at this point, as plenty of uncertainty remains regarding the track, timing, and intensity of this system.

The forecast should be monitored in the coming days.

So far for the season, St. Cloud has officially had 23.9 inches of snow, which is average for this time of the year. However, compared to last year, we've had about 10 inches of snow less than this same time a year ago.

