Mike's Discount Foods of Fridley posted on Facebook that they will be coming to Princeton in the fall of 2021. They have signed the papers and will be coming to the Shopko building in Princeton, located behind McDonald's, Caribou Coffee and Kwik Trip.

Mike's Discount Foods of Fridley says they have prices that are 50% less than their competition, as they buy wholesale. You will find fresh produce, meat, dairy, frozen foods, other grocery items and more when you shop. Plus, a big advantage for shopping at Mikes? You don't need a membership to take advantage of the great savings they offer.

The Shopko building has 40,000 square feet. Half of it will be used for the retail store, and the other half will be used as their new warehouse facility. They are planning to have a Grand Opening celebration sometime in the fall.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED

According to Mike's Discount Foods Facebook page, Mike's Discount Foods is currently a chain of 5 stores based out of Fridley, Minnesota. They are a family owned and operated business and have been licensed and insured for over 30 years.

Since they are not a corporately owned company, when you support Mike's, you are supporting all of the families and employees that work at Mike's.

Mike's helps reduce food waste by making items available that other stores will not. Mikes says they are a first call from wholesalers when they have products to sell, and they know how to negotiate lower prices, and then pass them on to you. They offer food that is affordable for people on all economic levels, which makes fresh and healthy food available for everyone who shops their stores.

There Facebook page says that they also support local community causes, for schools, hospitals, churches, food shelves and more.

HOW DO THEY OFFER SUCH LOW PRICES?

You may be shocked at some of the low prices that Mikes offers, which brings to light the question; how can Mike's offer such low prices? There are a variety of reasons.

Food may be near or past it's "Best if used by" date

Store Close outs

Manufacturer Overstocks

Salvage from truck wrecks

Missing product labels

Mislabeled products

Items in seasonal or otherwise dated packaging

Mike's wants you to know that discount stores are inspected and regulated by the government, just like regular grocery stores.