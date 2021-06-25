A Major St. Cloud Road Construction Project Starts Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Another major road construction project in St. Cloud is scheduled to begin.

Starting Monday, County Road 136 will be closed from 22nd Street South to 33rd Street South.

The section in front of Oak Hill Elementary will become a 30-mph zone, with a 45-mph zone south of the school out to 33rd Street South. The project will also include sidewalks and bike lanes near the school and wider shoulders with bike lanes in the rural section.

The $4.4-million project will be paid for using various city revenue streams, sales tax monies, federal dollars, and a Safe Routes to School grant.

The closure is expected to last until October.

Detours will be posted.

